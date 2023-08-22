Market cap of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] reaches 9.69M – now what?

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: TMBR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 110.56% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 82.32%. The company report on August 21, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Timber Pharmaceuticals to be Acquired by LEO Pharma.

Transaction Provides Timber Stockholders with Upfront Cash Consideration and Downstream Value through Contingent Value Rights.

Over the last 12 months, TMBR stock dropped by -60.13%. The one-year Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 72.82. The average equity rating for TMBR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.69 million, with 3.04 million shares outstanding and 3.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 467.84K shares, TMBR stock reached a trading volume of 19361989 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMBR shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMBR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.28 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60.

TMBR Stock Performance Analysis:

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 82.32. With this latest performance, TMBR shares gained by 73.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.67 for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8400, while it was recorded at 1.7600 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8700 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for TMBR is now -762.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1,126.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2,020.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -334.96. Additionally, TMBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 127.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] managed to generate an average of -$3,229,000 per employee.Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TMBR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.