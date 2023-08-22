Market cap of Enovix Corporation [ENVX] reaches 2.20B – now what?

Enovix Corporation [NASDAQ: ENVX] closed the trading session at $13.89 on 08/21/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.51, while the highest price level was $14.28. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Enovix to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”) (Nasdaq: ENVX), an advanced silicon battery company, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences in August and September:.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Oppenheimer 26th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023Location: Virtual.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.66 percent and weekly performance of -12.75 percent. The stock has been moved at 59.84 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -28.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 19.02 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.34M shares, ENVX reached to a volume of 4916929 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Enovix Corporation [ENVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENVX shares is $32.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENVX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Enovix Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enovix Corporation is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1832.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.59.

ENVX stock trade performance evaluation

Enovix Corporation [ENVX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.75. With this latest performance, ENVX shares dropped by -28.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.41 for Enovix Corporation [ENVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.45, while it was recorded at 14.48 for the last single week of trading, and 12.74 for the last 200 days.

Enovix Corporation [ENVX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enovix Corporation [ENVX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2048.66 and a Gross Margin at -274.70. Enovix Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -832.34.

Return on Total Capital for ENVX is now -36.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enovix Corporation [ENVX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.31. Additionally, ENVX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enovix Corporation [ENVX] managed to generate an average of -$154,096 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Enovix Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.00 and a Current Ratio set at 11.10.

Enovix Corporation [ENVX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ENVX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ENVX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ENVX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.