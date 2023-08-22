Market cap of Chevron Corporation [CVX] reaches 303.72B – now what?

Chevron Corporation [NYSE: CVX] closed the trading session at $160.36 on 08/21/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $159.45, while the highest price level was $162.07. The company report on August 21, 2023 at 8:15 AM that Chevron Elects to Terminate Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation.

Chevron Corporation (“Chevron”) (NYSE:CVX) and Chevron U.S.A. Inc., a subsidiary of Chevron (“CUSA”), today announced that, as of 5:00 p.m. New York City time, on August 18, 2023 (the “Early Participation Date”), the requisite consents for adopting certain proposed amendments to the indenture (the “PDC Indenture”) governing the 5.750% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “Old Notes”) issued by PDC Energy, Inc. (“PDC Energy”) have not been received in connection with its previously announced (i) offer to exchange any and all validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) Old Notes for 5.750% Senior Notes due 2026 to be issued by CUSA and fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Chevron and cash, and (ii) related consent solicitation (together, the “Exchange Offer”). Chevron and CUSA do not expect that a majority of the outstanding Old Notes will be tendered prior to the expiration date of the Exchange Offer and, as a result, have elected to terminate the Exchange Offer. The Exchange Offer was being made upon the terms and conditions set forth in the preliminary prospectus dated August 3, 2023, as amended by Amendment No. 1 on August 15, 2023, included in the Registration Statement on Form S-4 (File Nos. 333-273642 and 333-273642-01) (the “Registration Statement”) filed with, but not declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 3, 2023, as amended by Amendment No. 1 thereto.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PDC Energy intends to redeem the Old Notes on or after May 15, 2024 (the “Redemption Date”), at a redemption price equal to 100% of the aggregate principal amount of the Old Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the Redemption Date, pursuant to the terms of the PDC Indenture.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -10.66 percent and weekly performance of -2.24 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.05 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.03M shares, CVX reached to a volume of 6793126 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chevron Corporation [CVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVX shares is $186.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Chevron Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chevron Corporation is set at 3.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVX in the course of the last twelve months was 10.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

CVX stock trade performance evaluation

Chevron Corporation [CVX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.24. With this latest performance, CVX shares gained by 1.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.02 for Chevron Corporation [CVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 157.88, while it was recorded at 159.78 for the last single week of trading, and 166.10 for the last 200 days.

Chevron Corporation [CVX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chevron Corporation [CVX] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.55 and a Gross Margin at +21.20. Chevron Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.00.

Return on Total Capital for CVX is now 22.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chevron Corporation [CVX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.18. Additionally, CVX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chevron Corporation [CVX] managed to generate an average of $808,854 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Chevron Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Chevron Corporation [CVX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chevron Corporation go to -7.68%.

Chevron Corporation [CVX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CVX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CVX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CVX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.