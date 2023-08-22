Market cap of 1847 Holdings LLC [EFSH] reaches 5.18M – now what?

1847 Holdings LLC [AMEX: EFSH] price plunged by -3.70 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on August 14, 2023 at 3:36 PM that 1847 Reports on Ongoing Investigation into Potentially Improper and Illegal Trading Activity in the Company’s Common Stock.

1847 Holdings LLC(“1847” or the “Company”) (NYSE American:EFSH), a unique holding company that combines the attractive attributes of owning private, lower-middle market businesses with the liquidity and transparency of a publicly traded company, today provided a report on its ongoing investigation into potentially improper and

On November 3, 2022, the Company engaged Shareholder Intelligence Services, LLC (“ShareIntel”) to utilize their patented, proprietary service offerings to obtain share trading analytic metrics designed to help coordinate, monitor and enhance corporate governance, shareholder communication, regulatory compliance and surveillance of trading in the Company’s shares in an effort to allow Company to better monitor trading activity, including potential violations of SEC Regulation SHO, which governs stock and option share locate, close out and fail to deliver requirements.

A sum of 6402766 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.85M shares. 1847 Holdings LLC shares reached a high of $0.13 and dropped to a low of $0.11 until finishing in the latest session at $0.12.

Guru’s Opinion on 1847 Holdings LLC [EFSH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for 1847 Holdings LLC is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for EFSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10.

EFSH Stock Performance Analysis:

1847 Holdings LLC [EFSH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.66. With this latest performance, EFSH shares dropped by -36.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EFSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.72 for 1847 Holdings LLC [EFSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2574, while it was recorded at 0.1287 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1173 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 1847 Holdings LLC Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 1847 Holdings LLC [EFSH] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.73 and a Gross Margin at +8.45. 1847 Holdings LLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.76.

Return on Total Capital for EFSH is now -17.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -499.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 1847 Holdings LLC [EFSH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,139.70. Additionally, EFSH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57,499.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 1847 Holdings LLC [EFSH] managed to generate an average of -$1,693,267 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.01.1847 Holdings LLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

1847 Holdings LLC [EFSH] Institutonal Ownership Details

