Market Analysts see Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] gaining to $85. Time to buy?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: ZM] jumped around 0.98 points on Monday, while shares priced at $67.27 at the close of the session, up 1.48%. The company report on August 21, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Zoom Video Communications Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024.

Second quarter total revenue of $1,138.7 million, up 3.6% year over year as reported and 4.5% in constant currency.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Second quarter Enterprise revenue of $659.5 million, up 10.2% year over year.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock is now -0.69% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ZM Stock saw the intraday high of $67.94 and lowest of $66.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 102.15, which means current price is +11.28% above from all time high which was touched on 02/07/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.83M shares, ZM reached a trading volume of 8521594 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZM shares is $83.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZM stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoom Video Communications Inc. is set at 1.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZM in the course of the last twelve months was 18.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.60.

How has ZM stock performed recently?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.41. With this latest performance, ZM shares dropped by -5.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.14 for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.89, while it was recorded at 66.07 for the last single week of trading, and 70.46 for the last 200 days.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.59 and a Gross Margin at +69.05. Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.36.

Return on Total Capital for ZM is now 4.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.55. Additionally, ZM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] managed to generate an average of $12,223 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings analysis for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. go to -0.46%.

Insider trade positions for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]

The top three institutional holders of ZM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ZM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ZM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.