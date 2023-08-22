Market Analysts see Coty Inc. [COTY] falling to $14. Time to buy?

Coty Inc. [NYSE: COTY] loss -2.75% on the last trading session, reaching $10.97 price per share at the time. The company report on August 21, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Marc Jacobs and Coty Expand License Partnership to Beauty.

Long-standing partners with Fragrance, Coty Inc. and Marc Jacobs add Beauty to the agreement.

Coty’s license with Marc Jacobs now extends for over 15 years.

Coty Inc. represents 851.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.25 billion with the latest information. COTY stock price has been found in the range of $10.88 to $11.40.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.38M shares, COTY reached a trading volume of 9130510 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coty Inc. [COTY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COTY shares is $13.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Coty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coty Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for COTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for COTY in the course of the last twelve months was 31.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for COTY stock

Coty Inc. [COTY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.58. With this latest performance, COTY shares dropped by -8.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.70 for Coty Inc. [COTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.12, while it was recorded at 11.30 for the last single week of trading, and 10.64 for the last 200 days.

Coty Inc. [COTY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coty Inc. [COTY] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.26 and a Gross Margin at +59.58. Coty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.78.

Return on Total Capital for COTY is now 3.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coty Inc. [COTY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 156.11. Additionally, COTY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 153.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coty Inc. [COTY] managed to generate an average of $23,048 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Coty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Coty Inc. [COTY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coty Inc. go to 23.10%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Coty Inc. [COTY]

The top three institutional holders of COTY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in COTY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in COTY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.