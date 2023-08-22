Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] moved up 1.95: Why It’s Important

Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE: KGC] surged by $0.09 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $4.73 during the day while it closed the day at $4.71. The company report on August 15, 2023 at 7:00 AM that White Gold Corp. Commences Maiden Diamond Drilling at Cali Target on Nolan Property, Yukon, Canada.

Kinross Gold Corporation stock has also loss -5.42% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KGC stock has declined by -8.54% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 22.02% and gained 15.16% year-on date.

The market cap for KGC stock reached $5.85 billion, with 1.23 billion shares outstanding and 1.22 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.51M shares, KGC reached a trading volume of 6847695 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KGC shares is $5.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KGC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Kinross Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinross Gold Corporation is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for KGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for KGC in the course of the last twelve months was 13.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

KGC stock trade performance evaluation

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.42. With this latest performance, KGC shares dropped by -6.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.53 for Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.85, while it was recorded at 4.71 for the last single week of trading, and 4.56 for the last 200 days.

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Kinross Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of KGC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in KGC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in KGC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.