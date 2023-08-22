KeyBanc Capital Markets lifts SentinelOne Inc. [S] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE: S] traded at a high on 08/21/23, posting a 16.16 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $16.82. The company report on August 15, 2023 at 9:00 AM that SentinelOne® and Netskope Team to Secure Modern Workforce.

Companies integrate market-leading XDR and SASE capabilities to protect remote employees and access to critical data from endpoint to cloud.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Employees today want the freedom to work where and how they perform best. SentinelOne (NYSE: S), a global leader in autonomous cybersecurity, and Netskope, a leader in Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), are joining forces to help customers deliver it in a secure way. The technology partners today announced the launch of the SentinelOne Singularity™ App for Netskope, a powerful, joint solution that provides the comprehensive, context-rich visibility needed to detect, respond to, and mitigate threats across the ever-expanding attack surface opened by distributed work.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 30896578 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SentinelOne Inc. stands at 6.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.17%.

The market cap for S stock reached $4.83 billion, with 288.30 million shares outstanding and 234.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.54M shares, S reached a trading volume of 30896578 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SentinelOne Inc. [S]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for S shares is $17.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on S stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for SentinelOne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SentinelOne Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for S stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.50.

How has S stock performed recently?

SentinelOne Inc. [S] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.95. With this latest performance, S shares gained by 12.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for S stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.67 for SentinelOne Inc. [S]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.21, while it was recorded at 15.00 for the last single week of trading, and 15.79 for the last 200 days.

SentinelOne Inc. [S]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SentinelOne Inc. [S] shares currently have an operating margin of -95.36 and a Gross Margin at +65.85. SentinelOne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -89.70.

Return on Total Capital for S is now -23.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SentinelOne Inc. [S] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.63. Additionally, S Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SentinelOne Inc. [S] managed to generate an average of -$180,323 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.SentinelOne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for SentinelOne Inc. [S]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for S. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SentinelOne Inc. go to 47.70%.

Insider trade positions for SentinelOne Inc. [S]

The top three institutional holders of S stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in S stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in S stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.