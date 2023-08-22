Geron Corporation [GERN] Revenue clocked in at $0.50 million, up 8.68% YTD: What’s Next?

Geron Corporation [NASDAQ: GERN] closed the trading session at $2.63 on 08/21/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.38, while the highest price level was $2.70. The company report on August 21, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Geron Announces FDA Acceptance of New Drug Application for Imetelstat for the Treatment of Lower Risk MDS.

Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the filing of Geron’s New Drug Application (NDA) for imetelstat, its first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, for the treatment of transfusion-dependent anemia in patients with lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

“The FDA’s acceptance of our New Drug Application is an important landmark along our steadfast journey to bring telomerase inhibition with imetelstat to the market,” said John A. Scarlett, M.D., Geron’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to continuing our collaboration with the FDA toward the goal of bringing imetelstat to the many patients for whom we believe this treatment could make a significant difference.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.68 percent and weekly performance of -9.62 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -14.33 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.61 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.52M shares, GERN reached to a volume of 9906694 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Geron Corporation [GERN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GERN shares is $4.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GERN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Geron Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Geron Corporation is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for GERN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2689.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

GERN stock trade performance evaluation

Geron Corporation [GERN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.62. With this latest performance, GERN shares dropped by -14.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GERN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.86 for Geron Corporation [GERN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.09, while it was recorded at 2.69 for the last single week of trading, and 2.75 for the last 200 days.

Geron Corporation [GERN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Geron Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Geron Corporation [GERN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GERN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Geron Corporation go to 5.00%.

Geron Corporation [GERN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GERN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GERN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GERN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.