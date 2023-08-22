Enbridge Inc. [ENB] is -11.18% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Enbridge Inc. [NYSE: ENB] traded at a low on 08/21/23, posting a -0.40 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $34.73. The company report on August 17, 2023 at 7:45 PM that Enbridge Announces Conversion Results for Series H Preferred Shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) announced today that 2,350,602 of its outstanding Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series H (Series H Shares) were tendered for conversion, on a one-for-one basis, into Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series I of Enbridge (Series I Shares), effective on September 1, 2023. As a result, on September 1, 2023, Enbridge will have 11,649,398 Series H Shares and 2,350,602 Series I Shares issued and outstanding.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Series H Shares will continue to be listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol ENB.PR.H. The TSX has conditionally approved the listing of the Series I Shares effective upon conversion. The Series I Shares will begin trading on the TSX on September 1, 2023, subject to the fulfillment of all the listing requirements of the TSX.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4603470 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Enbridge Inc. stands at 1.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.47%.

The market cap for ENB stock reached $70.23 billion, with 2.02 billion shares outstanding and 2.02 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.09M shares, ENB reached a trading volume of 4603470 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Enbridge Inc. [ENB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENB shares is $43.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Enbridge Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enbridge Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENB in the course of the last twelve months was 14.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has ENB stock performed recently?

Enbridge Inc. [ENB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.42. With this latest performance, ENB shares dropped by -7.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.73 for Enbridge Inc. [ENB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.57, while it was recorded at 34.76 for the last single week of trading, and 38.52 for the last 200 days.

Enbridge Inc. [ENB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enbridge Inc. [ENB] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.66 and a Gross Margin at +31.14. Enbridge Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.62.

Return on Total Capital for ENB is now 5.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enbridge Inc. [ENB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 136.50. Additionally, ENB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 138.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enbridge Inc. [ENB] managed to generate an average of $270,541 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Enbridge Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Enbridge Inc. [ENB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enbridge Inc. go to 2.87%.

Insider trade positions for Enbridge Inc. [ENB]

The top three institutional holders of ENB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ENB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ENB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.