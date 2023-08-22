Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE] stock Initiated by CapitalOne analyst, price target now $27

Earthstone Energy Inc. [NYSE: ESTE] gained 16.70% or 2.71 points to close at $18.94 with a heavy trading volume of 16165610 shares. The company report on August 21, 2023 at 7:05 AM that Permian Resources to Acquire Earthstone Energy in All-Stock Transaction, Creating a $14 Billion Premier Delaware Basin Independent E&P.

It opened the trading session at $17.63, the shares rose to $19.19 and dropped to $17.61, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ESTE points out that the company has recorded 47.16% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -77.84% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, ESTE reached to a volume of 16165610 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESTE shares is $25.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESTE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Earthstone Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Earthstone Energy Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

Trading performance analysis for ESTE stock

Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.56. With this latest performance, ESTE shares gained by 25.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.92 for Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.83, while it was recorded at 16.32 for the last single week of trading, and 14.05 for the last 200 days.

Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE] shares currently have an operating margin of +56.66 and a Gross Margin at +61.03. Earthstone Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.69.

Return on Total Capital for ESTE is now 40.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.68. Additionally, ESTE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE] managed to generate an average of $2,066,142 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Earthstone Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Earthstone Energy Inc. go to 35.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE]

The top three institutional holders of ESTE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ESTE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ESTE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.