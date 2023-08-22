Dolby Laboratories Inc. [DLB] is 21.43% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Dolby Laboratories Inc. [NYSE: DLB] price surged by 1.00 percent to reach at $0.85. The company report on August 17, 2023 at 6:48 PM that Dolby Laboratories Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Staar Surgical to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will replace Staar Surgical Co. (NASD:STAA) in the S&P MidCap 400 and Staar Surgical will replace Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, August 22. S&P 500 constituent Regency Centers Corp. (NASD: REG) will acquire Urstadt Biddle Properties in a transaction expected to close soon pending final closing conditions. Staar Surgical is more representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

A sum of 11147633 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 401.41K shares. Dolby Laboratories Inc. shares reached a high of $86.62 and dropped to a low of $84.47 until finishing in the latest session at $85.66.

The one-year DLB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.59. The average equity rating for DLB stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dolby Laboratories Inc. [DLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLB shares is $98.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for Dolby Laboratories Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dolby Laboratories Inc. is set at 2.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for DLB in the course of the last twelve months was 24.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.40.

DLB Stock Performance Analysis:

Dolby Laboratories Inc. [DLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.81. With this latest performance, DLB shares dropped by -3.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.14 for Dolby Laboratories Inc. [DLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.42, while it was recorded at 80.10 for the last single week of trading, and 80.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dolby Laboratories Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dolby Laboratories Inc. [DLB] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.33 and a Gross Margin at +88.73. Dolby Laboratories Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.68.

Return on Total Capital for DLB is now 8.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dolby Laboratories Inc. [DLB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.27. Additionally, DLB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dolby Laboratories Inc. [DLB] managed to generate an average of $78,804 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Dolby Laboratories Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

DLB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dolby Laboratories Inc. go to 16.00%.

Dolby Laboratories Inc. [DLB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DLB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DLB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DLB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.