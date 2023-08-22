Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] Stock trading around $1.43 per share: What’s Next?

Denison Mines Corp. [AMEX: DNN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.38% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.88%. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Denison Reports Financial and Operational Results for Q2 2023.

Denison Mines Corp. (‘Denison’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) has filed its Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion & Analysis (‘MD&A’) for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Both documents are or will be available on the Company’s website at www.denisonmines.com, SEDAR+ (at www.sedarplus.ca) and EDGAR (at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml). The highlights provided below are derived from these documents and should be read in conjunction with them. All amounts in this release are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. View PDF version.

David Cates, President and CEO of Denison commented, “During the second quarter, Denison achieved a further notable milestone associated with the advancement of our flagship Wheeler River Project (‘Wheeler River’) with the completion of (i) a highly successful Feasibility Study (‘Phoenix FS’) evaluating the use of In-Situ-Recovery (‘ISR’) mining for the high grade Phoenix uranium deposit (‘Phoenix’), and (ii) a positive cost update (‘Gryphon Update’) to the Pre-Feasibility Study (‘PFS’) for the underground mine planned for the Gryphon uranium deposit (‘Gryphon’). .

Over the last 12 months, DNN stock rose by 28.83%. The one-year Denison Mines Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.7. The average equity rating for DNN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.13 billion, with 835.66 million shares outstanding and 827.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.87M shares, DNN stock reached a trading volume of 9225725 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNN shares is $2.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Denison Mines Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denison Mines Corp. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 145.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

DNN Stock Performance Analysis:

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.88. With this latest performance, DNN shares gained by 17.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.30 for Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2596, while it was recorded at 1.3540 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1908 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Denison Mines Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -205.45 and a Gross Margin at -156.66. Denison Mines Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +84.71.

Return on Total Capital for DNN is now -8.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.13. Additionally, DNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.08.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Denison Mines Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DNN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DNN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DNN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.