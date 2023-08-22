China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD] is -90.53% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [NASDAQ: CJJD] traded at a high on 08/21/23, posting a 21.83 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.34. The company report on June 16, 2023 at 4:29 PM that China Jo-Jo Drugstores Announced Receipt of Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (Nasdaq: CJJD) (“Jo-Jo Drugstores” or the “Company”), a leading online and offline retailer, wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products and healthcare provider in China, today announced that on June 15, 2023, the Company has received a notification letter from Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement from May 3, 2023 through June 14, 2023. As set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rules 5550(a)(2) (“Nasdaq Listing Rule”), it requires that the closing bid price for the Company’s ordinary shares listed on Nasdaq be maintained at a minimum of US$1.00 and failure to meet it for 30 consecutive trading days constitutes a compliance deficiency.

The notification has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s ordinary shares on Nasdaq.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5154233 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. stands at 12.47% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.20%.

The market cap for CJJD stock reached $8.53 million, with 23.70 million shares outstanding and 22.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 751.36K shares, CJJD reached a trading volume of 5154233 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for CJJD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75.

How has CJJD stock performed recently?

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.79. With this latest performance, CJJD shares dropped by -17.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -95.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CJJD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.86 for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4209, while it was recorded at 0.2954 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3814 for the last 200 days.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.06 and a Gross Margin at +23.04. China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.20.

Return on Total Capital for CJJD is now -32.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -71.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 234.01. Additionally, CJJD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD] managed to generate an average of -$22,536 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.51.China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CJJD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD]

