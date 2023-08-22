ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] Stock trading around $6.97 per share: What’s Next?

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CHPT] slipped around -0.09 points on Monday, while shares priced at $6.97 at the close of the session, down -1.27%. The company report on August 14, 2023 at 8:00 AM that ChargePoint Appoints Sherice Torres as Chief Marketing Officer.

ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT), a leading provider of networked hardware and software solutions for charging electric vehicles (EVs), today announced the appointment of Sherice Torres as Chief Marketing Officer. Torres joins ChargePoint’s executive team to lead global marketing as the EV ecosystem enters a period of exponential growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230813118129/en/.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock is now -26.86% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CHPT Stock saw the intraday high of $7.185 and lowest of $6.92 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.92, which means current price is +0.72% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.11M shares, CHPT reached a trading volume of 6992110 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHPT shares is $15.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHPT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79.

How has CHPT stock performed recently?

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.76. With this latest performance, CHPT shares dropped by -16.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.18 for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.26, while it was recorded at 7.22 for the last single week of trading, and 9.84 for the last 200 days.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.02 and a Gross Margin at +15.87. ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -73.73.

Return on Total Capital for CHPT is now -54.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.23. Additionally, CHPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] managed to generate an average of -$209,156 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Insider trade positions for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]

The top three institutional holders of CHPT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CHPT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CHPT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.