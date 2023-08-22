CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] stock Downgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $7.20

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE: CX] surged by $0.16 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $7.97 during the day while it closed the day at $7.96. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Cemex and Synhelion make further progress toward the world’s first fully solar-powered cement plant.

Cemex and Synhelion announced today a significant milestone in their joint effort to develop fully solar-driven cement production: the scaling of their technology to industrially-viable levels. This includes the continuous production of clinker, the most energy-intensive part of cement manufacturing, using only solar heat.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stock has also loss -0.13% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CX stock has inclined by 22.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 54.86% and gained 96.54% year-on date.

The market cap for CX stock reached $11.94 billion, with 1.51 billion shares outstanding and 1.51 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.09M shares, CX reached a trading volume of 4741588 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CX shares is $8.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for CX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for CX in the course of the last twelve months was 15.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

CX stock trade performance evaluation

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.13. With this latest performance, CX shares gained by 7.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.77 for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.36, while it was recorded at 7.90 for the last single week of trading, and 5.73 for the last 200 days.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.02 and a Gross Margin at +29.73. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.43.

Return on Total Capital for CX is now 8.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.04. Additionally, CX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] managed to generate an average of $257,922 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. go to 13.60%.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.