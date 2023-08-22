Cantor Fitzgerald lifts TeraWulf Inc. [WULF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

TeraWulf Inc. [NASDAQ: WULF] jumped around 0.02 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.99 at the close of the session, up 1.02%. The company report on August 14, 2023 at 7:30 AM that TeraWulf Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results Financial Results.

Increased hashrate capacity by 67% in Q2 2023 to 5.5 EH/s as of June 30, 2023.

Self-mined 908 Bitcoin in Q2 2023, an increase of 70% over the Bitcoin self-mined in Q1 2023.

TeraWulf Inc. stock is now 198.98% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WULF Stock saw the intraday high of $2.17 and lowest of $1.97 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.04, which means current price is +271.96% above from all time high which was touched on 07/20/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.28M shares, WULF reached a trading volume of 5216265 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TeraWulf Inc. [WULF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WULF shares is $4.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WULF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for TeraWulf Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TeraWulf Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for WULF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

How has WULF stock performed recently?

TeraWulf Inc. [WULF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.87. With this latest performance, WULF shares dropped by -45.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 215.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WULF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.88 for TeraWulf Inc. [WULF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4959, while it was recorded at 2.0760 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3840 for the last 200 days.

TeraWulf Inc. [WULF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TeraWulf Inc. [WULF] shares currently have an operating margin of -279.74 and a Gross Margin at -18.07. TeraWulf Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -571.64.

Return on Total Capital for WULF is now -18.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TeraWulf Inc. [WULF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 109.81. Additionally, WULF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TeraWulf Inc. [WULF] managed to generate an average of -$10,741,750 per employee.TeraWulf Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for TeraWulf Inc. [WULF]

