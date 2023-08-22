BTIG Research lifts Skillz Inc. [SKLZ] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Skillz Inc. [NYSE: SKLZ] closed the trading session at $8.51 on 08/21/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.75, while the highest price level was $9.08. The company report on August 21, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Skillz Board of Directors Authorizes $65 Million Share Repurchase Program and Exploration of Debt Repurchases.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) (“Skillz” or the “Company”), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair competition to players worldwide, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program, pursuant to which the Company is authorized to purchase up to $65 million of its Class A common stock. The Board also authorized management to explore options to repurchase up to $65 million of the Company’s outstanding 10.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (the “Notes”).

Repurchases under the share repurchase program and the debt repurchase authorization may be made at management’s discretion from time to time through open market purchases, in privately negotiated transactions, or by other means, in accordance with applicable securities laws and other restrictions. The timing and total amount of share or Note repurchases will depend upon business, economic and market conditions, corporate, legal and regulatory requirements, prevailing prices, trading volume and other considerations. The share repurchase program will have a term of 12 months, and the share repurchase program and debt repurchase authorization may be suspended or discontinued at any time and do not obligate the Company to acquire any amount of common stock or Notes. The Company expects to utilize its existing cash and cash equivalents to fund any repurchases made under the share repurchase program or the debt repurchase authorization.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.99 percent and weekly performance of -5.34 percent. The stock has been moved at -42.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -30.36 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -20.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 441.27K shares, SKLZ reached to a volume of 5030565 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SKLZ shares is $12.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SKLZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Skillz Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Skillz Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for SKLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.32.

SKLZ stock trade performance evaluation

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.34. With this latest performance, SKLZ shares dropped by -30.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SKLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.67 for Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.73, while it was recorded at 8.09 for the last single week of trading, and 13.09 for the last 200 days.

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Skillz Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SKLZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SKLZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SKLZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.