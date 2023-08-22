Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] Is Currently -0.24 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE: BMY] loss -0.24% or -0.15 points to close at $61.91 with a heavy trading volume of 9897278 shares. The company report on August 21, 2023 at 6:59 AM that Bristol Myers Squibb to Showcase Data Across its Innovative Cardiovascular Portfolio at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2023.

New analyses, including late-breaking data and presentations on CAMZYOS® (mavacamten) and Eliquis® (apixaban), reaffirm the company’s steadfast dedication to tackling cardiovascular diseases.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced the presentation of research reinforcing the strength of its robust cardiovascular portfolio at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress, taking place in-person and virtually August 25-28, 2023. Data from clinical studies will be featured, including presentations of CAMZYOS® (mavacamten) cumulative analysis up to 120-weeks and impact to standard of care (SOC) medication from the EXPLORER cohort of the MAVA-long-term extension (LTE) study, as well as a late-breaking presentation of VALOR-HCM-LTE 56-week data, and new data from health economics outcomes research. The Bristol Myers Squibb-Pfizer Alliance will also share an observational retrospective real-world study on the clinical impact of switching or continuation of Eliquis® (apixaban) or rivaroxaban among patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation (NVAF).

It opened the trading session at $62.13, the shares rose to $62.49 and dropped to $61.90, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BMY points out that the company has recorded -12.94% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -3.68% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.61M shares, BMY reached to a volume of 9897278 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMY shares is $72.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMY in the course of the last twelve months was 12.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for BMY stock

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.47. With this latest performance, BMY shares dropped by -4.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.94 for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.99, while it was recorded at 61.76 for the last single week of trading, and 69.36 for the last 200 days.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.08 and a Gross Margin at +57.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.71.

Return on Total Capital for BMY is now 12.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.09. Additionally, BMY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 116.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] managed to generate an average of $184,461 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company go to 1.38%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]

The top three institutional holders of BMY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BMY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BMY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.