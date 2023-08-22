Baytex Energy Corp. [BTE] Revenue clocked in at $2.05 billion, down -12.20% YTD: What’s Next?

Baytex Energy Corp. [NYSE: BTE] plunged by -$0.04 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $4.09 during the day while it closed the day at $3.96. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Baytex to Present at EnerCom Denver.

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – August 8, 2023) – Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE) (NYSE: BTE) is pleased to announce that Eric Greager, President and CEO, will be presenting at EnerCom Denver on Monday August 14, 2023 at 10:55 am MDT. Interested parties can listen to the webcast by registering at the following URL:.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Baytex Energy Corp. stock has also loss -2.22% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BTE stock has inclined by 16.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.27% and lost -12.20% year-on date.

The market cap for BTE stock reached $4.54 billion, with 856.92 million shares outstanding and 686.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.59M shares, BTE reached a trading volume of 4464862 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Baytex Energy Corp. [BTE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTE shares is $5.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Baytex Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baytex Energy Corp. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for BTE in the course of the last twelve months was 14.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

BTE stock trade performance evaluation

Baytex Energy Corp. [BTE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.22. With this latest performance, BTE shares gained by 9.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.05 for Baytex Energy Corp. [BTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.59, while it was recorded at 3.94 for the last single week of trading, and 4.01 for the last 200 days.

Baytex Energy Corp. [BTE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baytex Energy Corp. [BTE] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.97 and a Gross Margin at +44.38. Baytex Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.78.

Return on Total Capital for BTE is now 25.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baytex Energy Corp. [BTE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.93. Additionally, BTE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baytex Energy Corp. [BTE] managed to generate an average of $3,854,077 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Baytex Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Baytex Energy Corp. [BTE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baytex Energy Corp. go to 18.20%.

Baytex Energy Corp. [BTE]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BTE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BTE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BTE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.