Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI] Stock trading around $15.44 per share: What’s Next?

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [NASDAQ: AAOI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 20.62% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.04%. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Applied Optoelectronics Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

“Our second quarter revenue was in-line with our expectations, and we are pleased to report non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP EPS above our expectations.” said Dr. Thompson Lin, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Favorable product mix combined with our cost reduction efforts, and the benefit of some of the intentional actions we have taken to improve our cost structure led to a strong improvement in our gross margin, which is a trend we expect will continue. We are thrilled with the increased demand we saw for our 100G and 400G datacenter products. Total revenue for our 400G products doubled sequentially and accounted for 11% of our total datacenter revenue in Q2, and we believe revenue from our 400G products will continue to grow this year based on the anticipated initial deliveries under the recently-announced deal with Microsoft. Lastly, we made progress in strengthening our newly formed broadband access group with the addition of considerable talent to the team, and believe we are well positioned to execute on our new strategy to sell our CATV products directly to MSO customers.”.

Over the last 12 months, AAOI stock rose by 463.50%. The one-year Applied Optoelectronics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -28.67. The average equity rating for AAOI stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $501.03 million, with 32.13 million shares outstanding and 30.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.75M shares, AAOI stock reached a trading volume of 7878153 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAOI shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAOI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAOI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

AAOI Stock Performance Analysis:

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.04. With this latest performance, AAOI shares gained by 95.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 451.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 463.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAOI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.50 for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.12, while it was recorded at 13.80 for the last single week of trading, and 3.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Applied Optoelectronics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.48 and a Gross Margin at +14.82. Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.80.

Return on Total Capital for AAOI is now -15.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.22. Additionally, AAOI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI] managed to generate an average of -$30,003 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

AAOI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAOI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. go to 13.00%.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI] Institutonal Ownership Details

