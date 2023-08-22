AlloVir Inc. [ALVR] stock Initiated by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $17

AlloVir Inc. [NASDAQ: ALVR] jumped around 0.8 points on Monday, while shares priced at $3.64 at the close of the session, up 28.17%. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 7:00 AM that AlloVir Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Company’s three Phase 3 global registrational trials for its allogeneic, off-the-shelf, virus-specific T cell therapy, posoleucel, in three distinct, first-to-market indications in allo-HCT patients continue to enroll, with data anticipated in second half of 2024.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Positive data from the Phase 2 trial of posoleucel for treatment of BK viremia in kidney transplant recipients presented orally at late-breaking session at the American Transplant Congress (ATC 2023).

AlloVir Inc. stock is now -29.04% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ALVR Stock saw the intraday high of $3.69 and lowest of $2.81 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.29, which means current price is +50.41% above from all time high which was touched on 02/23/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 730.63K shares, ALVR reached a trading volume of 5443393 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AlloVir Inc. [ALVR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALVR shares is $19.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALVR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for AlloVir Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AlloVir Inc. is set at 0.30 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.05.

How has ALVR stock performed recently?

AlloVir Inc. [ALVR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.72. With this latest performance, ALVR shares gained by 2.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALVR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.29 for AlloVir Inc. [ALVR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.53, while it was recorded at 2.86 for the last single week of trading, and 4.96 for the last 200 days.

AlloVir Inc. [ALVR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ALVR is now -66.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -67.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AlloVir Inc. [ALVR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.76. Additionally, ALVR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AlloVir Inc. [ALVR] managed to generate an average of -$1,591,604 per employee.AlloVir Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.50 and a Current Ratio set at 8.50.

Insider trade positions for AlloVir Inc. [ALVR]

The top three institutional holders of ALVR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ALVR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ALVR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.