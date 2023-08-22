Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] gain 51.50% so far this year. What now?

Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AFRM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.03% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.17%. The company report on August 17, 2023 at 9:00 AM that New Survey Reveals Majority of Americans Find Credit Cards Make It Challenging to Manage Their Finances.

Americans are looking towards more flexible payment options for greater control.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

As Americans face record-high credit card debt and fees, nearly three in four (73%) say credit cards make it challenging to manage their finances, according to a new survey conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth. The research surveyed 2,000 gen pop Americans, exploring their attitudes and priorities for their personal finances while investigating how they have shifted their budgets and spending amidst increasing economic uncertainties.

Over the last 12 months, AFRM stock dropped by -59.02%. The one-year Affirm Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.76. The average equity rating for AFRM stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.25 billion, with 297.20 million shares outstanding and 222.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.26M shares, AFRM stock reached a trading volume of 5514036 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFRM shares is $14.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFRM stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Affirm Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affirm Holdings Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.35.

AFRM Stock Performance Analysis:

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.17. With this latest performance, AFRM shares dropped by -14.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.39 for Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.21, while it was recorded at 14.45 for the last single week of trading, and 13.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Affirm Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.88 and a Gross Margin at +88.30. Affirm Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -52.43.

Return on Total Capital for AFRM is now -10.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 155.54. Additionally, AFRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 154.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] managed to generate an average of -$277,201 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AFRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AFRM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AFRM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.