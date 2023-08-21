Wolfe Research slashes price target on Micron Technology Inc. [MU] – find out why.

Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MU] price surged by 0.05 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on August 7, 2023 at 9:02 AM that Micron Launches Memory Expansion Module Portfolio to Accelerate CXL 2.0 Adoption.

Company helping to expand CXL ecosystem with its Technology Enablement Program.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A sum of 9572044 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 16.82M shares. Micron Technology Inc. shares reached a high of $63.855 and dropped to a low of $61.75 until finishing in the latest session at $63.59.

The one-year MU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.25. The average equity rating for MU stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Micron Technology Inc. [MU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MU shares is $75.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MU stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Micron Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Micron Technology Inc. is set at 2.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for MU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.46.

MU Stock Performance Analysis:

Micron Technology Inc. [MU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.21. With this latest performance, MU shares dropped by -1.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.20 for Micron Technology Inc. [MU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.06, while it was recorded at 65.00 for the last single week of trading, and 60.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Micron Technology Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Micron Technology Inc. [MU] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.76 and a Gross Margin at +45.36. Micron Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.24.

Return on Total Capital for MU is now 17.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Micron Technology Inc. [MU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.18. Additionally, MU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Micron Technology Inc. [MU] managed to generate an average of $180,979 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Micron Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Micron Technology Inc. [MU] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.