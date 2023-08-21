why NIO Inc. [NIO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.80

NIO Inc. [NYSE: NIO] loss -7.22% or -0.83 points to close at $10.67 with a heavy trading volume of 68071880 shares. The company report on August 16, 2023 at 5:30 AM that NIO Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on August 29, 2023 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong/Singapore Time on August 29, 2023).

It opened the trading session at $10.95, the shares rose to $11.15 and dropped to $10.62, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NIO points out that the company has recorded 4.71% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -52.43% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 67.06M shares, NIO reached to a volume of 68071880 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NIO Inc. [NIO]:

Nomura have made an estimate for NIO Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIO Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for NIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.46.

Trading performance analysis for NIO stock

NIO Inc. [NIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.29. With this latest performance, NIO shares gained by 3.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.28 for NIO Inc. [NIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.11, while it was recorded at 11.58 for the last single week of trading, and 10.19 for the last 200 days.

NIO Inc. [NIO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

NIO Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at NIO Inc. [NIO]

The top three institutional holders of NIO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NIO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NIO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.