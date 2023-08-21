why Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.68

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MARA] slipped around -0.97 points on Friday, while shares priced at $11.28 at the close of the session, down -7.92%. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Marathon Digital Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stock is now 229.82% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MARA Stock saw the intraday high of $11.98 and lowest of $11.145 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.88, which means current price is +243.90% above from all time high which was touched on 07/14/23.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Compared to the average trading volume of 37.98M shares, MARA reached a trading volume of 33227359 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MARA shares is $15.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MARA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.00.

How has MARA stock performed recently?

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.19. With this latest performance, MARA shares dropped by -33.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.49 for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.49, while it was recorded at 13.19 for the last single week of trading, and 9.38 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] shares currently have an operating margin of -76.78 and a Gross Margin at -28.60. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -583.20.

Return on Total Capital for MARA is now -7.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -128.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 203.01. Additionally, MARA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 202.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] managed to generate an average of -$22,891,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.90 and a Current Ratio set at 14.90.

Earnings analysis for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. go to 50.00%.

Insider trade positions for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]

The top three institutional holders of MARA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MARA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MARA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.