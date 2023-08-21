why C3.ai Inc. [AI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $28.40

C3.ai Inc. [NYSE: AI] price surged by 1.80 percent to reach at $0.54. The company report on August 11, 2023 at 9:00 AM that C3 AI to Announce Financial Results for the First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 on September 6, 2023.

C3.ai, Inc. (“C3 AI,” “C3,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, today announced it will issue its financial results for the fiscal first quarter, which ended July 31, 2023, following the close of the U.S. markets on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

C3 AI will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results. The conference call will begin at 2:00 p.m. PDT / 5:00 p.m. EDT on September 6, 2023. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.

A sum of 9379243 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 29.02M shares. C3.ai Inc. shares reached a high of $30.97 and dropped to a low of $28.4752 until finishing in the latest session at $30.55.

The one-year AI stock forecast points to a potential downside of -7.57. The average equity rating for AI stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on C3.ai Inc. [AI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AI shares is $28.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AI stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for C3.ai Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C3.ai Inc. is set at 2.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for AI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.44.

AI Stock Performance Analysis:

C3.ai Inc. [AI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.26. With this latest performance, AI shares dropped by -21.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.50 for C3.ai Inc. [AI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.94, while it was recorded at 31.69 for the last single week of trading, and 24.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into C3.ai Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and C3.ai Inc. [AI] shares currently have an operating margin of -108.88 and a Gross Margin at +67.64. C3.ai Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -100.77.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.65.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.C3.ai Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

C3.ai Inc. [AI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.