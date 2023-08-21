Walmart Inc. [WMT] is 11.38% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Walmart Inc. [NYSE: WMT] surged by $2.24 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $159.67 during the day while it closed the day at $157.93. The company report on August 17, 2023 at 7:02 AM that Walmart revenue growth of 5.7%; operating income growing faster at 6.7%; eCommerce up 24% globally; GAAP EPS of $2.92; Adjusted EPS of $1.84; Guides Q3 and raises FY24 outlook.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230816938547/en/.

Walmart Inc. stock has also loss -2.03% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WMT stock has inclined by 4.26% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.47% and gained 11.38% year-on date.

The market cap for WMT stock reached $419.25 billion, with 2.69 billion shares outstanding and 1.42 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.87M shares, WMT reached a trading volume of 9312581 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Walmart Inc. [WMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMT shares is $177.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Walmart Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walmart Inc. is set at 2.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMT in the course of the last twelve months was 34.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

WMT stock trade performance evaluation

Walmart Inc. [WMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.03. With this latest performance, WMT shares gained by 0.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.27 for Walmart Inc. [WMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 156.99, while it was recorded at 158.41 for the last single week of trading, and 148.62 for the last 200 days.

Walmart Inc. [WMT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Walmart Inc. [WMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.01 and a Gross Margin at +24.14. Walmart Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.91.

Return on Total Capital for WMT is now 16.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Walmart Inc. [WMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.83. Additionally, WMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Walmart Inc. [WMT] managed to generate an average of $5,562 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 75.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.50.Walmart Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Walmart Inc. [WMT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walmart Inc. go to 7.37%.

Walmart Inc. [WMT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of WMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in WMT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in WMT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.