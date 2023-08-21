Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC] Revenue clocked in at $1.40 million, down -90.65% YTD: What’s Next?

Tivic Health Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: TIVC] price plunged by -7.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on August 16, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Tivic Health Funded Study Begins Enrollment for Novel Non-Invasive Bioelectronic Approach to Vagus Nerve Stimulation.

Tivic Health® Systems, Inc. (“Tivic”, Nasdaq: TIVC), a health tech company that develops and commercializes bioelectronic medicine, announced today that the research study that the company is funding at The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research has received study approval from the Institutional Review Board (“IRB”) and has initiated study recruitment and enrollment for its novel non-invasive bioelectronic device approach to vagus nerve stimulation.

An IRB is an FDA-registered group that has been formally designated to review and monitor biomedical research involving human subjects. In accordance with FDA regulations, an IRB has the authority to approve, require modifications (to secure approval), or disapprove research. This group review serves an important role in the protection of the rights and welfare of human research subjects.

A sum of 95816051 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 33.79M shares. Tivic Health Systems Inc. shares reached a high of $0.062 and dropped to a low of $0.0501 until finishing in the latest session at $0.06.

The one-year TIVC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 97.14.

Guru’s Opinion on Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tivic Health Systems Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIVC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

TIVC Stock Performance Analysis:

Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 59.89. With this latest performance, TIVC shares gained by 32.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIVC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.78 for Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0729, while it was recorded at 0.0536 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4268 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tivic Health Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC] shares currently have an operating margin of -548.80 and a Gross Margin at +15.71. Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -548.70.

Return on Total Capital for TIVC is now -111.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -113.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -119.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -96.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.60. Additionally, TIVC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC] managed to generate an average of -$631,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC] Institutonal Ownership Details

