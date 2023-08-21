SoundHound AI Inc. [SOUN] gain 22.03% so far this year. What now?

SoundHound AI Inc. [NASDAQ: SOUN] traded at a low on 08/18/23, posting a -1.37 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.16. The company report on August 17, 2023 at 10:00 AM that SoundHound Collaborates with Togg to Deliver Voice AI Experience to New Smart Vehicles.

First Togg smart vehicles include a fully branded AI voice assistant accessible through natural speech.

SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, today announced its advanced AI technology, including innovative Edge+Cloud connectivity, multiple language capabilities, and a custom-branded voice assistant, is live in a new line of smart vehicles from Turkish mobility provider, Togg.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13215317 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SoundHound AI Inc. stands at 12.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.04%.

The market cap for SOUN stock reached $527.10 million, with 220.77 million shares outstanding and 196.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.01M shares, SOUN reached a trading volume of 13215317 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SoundHound AI Inc. [SOUN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOUN shares is $5.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOUN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for SoundHound AI Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoundHound AI Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 36.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

How has SOUN stock performed recently?

SoundHound AI Inc. [SOUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.34. With this latest performance, SOUN shares dropped by -31.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.61 for SoundHound AI Inc. [SOUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.11, while it was recorded at 2.29 for the last single week of trading, and 2.45 for the last 200 days.

SoundHound AI Inc. [SOUN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SoundHound AI Inc. [SOUN] shares currently have an operating margin of -338.61 and a Gross Margin at +69.16. SoundHound AI Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -370.63.

Return on Total Capital for SOUN is now -148.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -189.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -236.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -134.47. Additionally, SOUN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 490.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 115.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SoundHound AI Inc. [SOUN] managed to generate an average of -$268,309 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.SoundHound AI Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Insider trade positions for SoundHound AI Inc. [SOUN]

The top three institutional holders of SOUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SOUN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SOUN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.