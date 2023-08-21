Market cap of Transocean Ltd. [RIG] reaches 6.17B – now what?

Transocean Ltd. [NYSE: RIG] traded at a high on 08/18/23, posting a 2.11 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.22. The company report on July 31, 2023 at 4:48 PM that Transocean Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Total contract drilling revenues were $729 million, compared to $649 million in the first quarter of 2023 (total adjusted contract drilling revenues of $748 million, compared to $667 million in the first quarter of 2023);.

Revenue efficiency(1) was 97.2%, compared to 97.8% in the prior quarter;.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10903686 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Transocean Ltd. stands at 3.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.34%.

The market cap for RIG stock reached $6.17 billion, with 761.00 million shares outstanding and 711.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.67M shares, RIG reached a trading volume of 10903686 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Transocean Ltd. [RIG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIG shares is $8.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Transocean Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Transocean Ltd. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09.

How has RIG stock performed recently?

Transocean Ltd. [RIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.42. With this latest performance, RIG shares gained by 0.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 134.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.72 for Transocean Ltd. [RIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.55, while it was recorded at 8.18 for the last single week of trading, and 6.17 for the last 200 days.

Transocean Ltd. [RIG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Transocean Ltd. [RIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.82 and a Gross Margin at +6.25. Transocean Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.12.

Return on Total Capital for RIG is now -0.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Transocean Ltd. [RIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.44. Additionally, RIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Transocean Ltd. [RIG] managed to generate an average of -$116,292 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Transocean Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Insider trade positions for Transocean Ltd. [RIG]

The top three institutional holders of RIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in RIG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in RIG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.