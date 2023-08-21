Market cap of Sunrun Inc. [RUN] reaches 3.19B – now what?

Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ: RUN] price plunged by -3.14 percent to reach at -$0.46. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 4:02 PM that Sunrun Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Storage Capacity Installed of 103 Megawatt hours in Q2, 35% growth year-over-year, reaching 918 Megawatt hours of Networked Storage Capacity, as storage attachment rates surge to 18% of new installations.

Recent backup storage attachment rates for new sales nearly double to over 30% nationally, driving higher Net Subscriber Value outlook as systems are installed in the coming quarters.

A sum of 9124565 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.20M shares. Sunrun Inc. shares reached a high of $15.03 and dropped to a low of $14.17 until finishing in the latest session at $14.21.

The one-year RUN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 57.72. The average equity rating for RUN stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sunrun Inc. [RUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUN shares is $33.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for Sunrun Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunrun Inc. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.98.

RUN Stock Performance Analysis:

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.60. With this latest performance, RUN shares dropped by -34.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.64 for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.55, while it was recorded at 15.26 for the last single week of trading, and 22.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sunrun Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunrun Inc. [RUN] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.53 and a Gross Margin at +12.28. Sunrun Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.47.

Return on Total Capital for RUN is now -4.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunrun Inc. [RUN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 132.16. Additionally, RUN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunrun Inc. [RUN] managed to generate an average of $13,973 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Sunrun Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

RUN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunrun Inc. go to -8.00%.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of RUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in RUN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in RUN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.