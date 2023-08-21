Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] Is Currently 1.50 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE: MRO] closed the trading session at $26.39 on 08/18/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $25.71, while the highest price level was $26.55. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Marathon Oil Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Over $830 Million of Shareholder Distributions in First Half 2023.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) reported second quarter 2023 net income of $287 million or $0.47 per diluted share, which includes the impact of certain items not typically represented in analysts’ earnings estimates and that would otherwise affect comparability of results. Adjusted net income was $295 million or $0.48 per diluted share. Net operating cash flow was $1,076 million or $1,121 million before changes in working capital (adjusted CFO). Free cash flow was $442 million or $531 million before changes in working capital and including Equatorial Guinea (E.G.) distributions and other financing (adjusted FCF).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.51 percent and weekly performance of -1.68 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.46 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.60 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.49 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.98M shares, MRO reached to a volume of 10303010 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRO shares is $32.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Marathon Oil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Oil Corporation is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRO in the course of the last twelve months was 5.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

MRO stock trade performance evaluation

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.68. With this latest performance, MRO shares gained by 4.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.76 for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.52, while it was recorded at 26.05 for the last single week of trading, and 25.70 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +45.92 and a Gross Margin at +56.42. Marathon Oil Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +47.90.

Return on Total Capital for MRO is now 21.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.29. Additionally, MRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] managed to generate an average of $2,300,637 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Marathon Oil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Oil Corporation go to -8.79%.

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MRO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MRO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.