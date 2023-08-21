KeyBanc Capital Markets slashes price target on Farfetch Limited [FTCH] – find out why.

Farfetch Limited [NYSE: FTCH] slipped around -2.15 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.61 at the close of the session, down -45.17%. The company report on August 1, 2023 at 4:06 PM that FARFETCH Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer.

Tim Stone joins the company and will assume the CFO role effective September 1, 2023.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Brings more than two decades of experience in senior financial and CFO roles from Amazon.com, Inc., and Ford Motor Company.

Farfetch Limited stock is now -44.82% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FTCH Stock saw the intraday high of $3.18 and lowest of $2.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.89, which means current price is +4.40% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.63M shares, FTCH reached a trading volume of 166678964 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Farfetch Limited [FTCH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTCH shares is $7.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Farfetch Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Farfetch Limited is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27.

How has FTCH stock performed recently?

Farfetch Limited [FTCH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -48.82. With this latest performance, FTCH shares dropped by -52.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.38 for Farfetch Limited [FTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.55, while it was recorded at 4.47 for the last single week of trading, and 5.45 for the last 200 days.

Insider trade positions for Farfetch Limited [FTCH]

The top three institutional holders of FTCH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FTCH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FTCH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.