Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] Stock trading around $17.00 per share: What’s Next?

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [NYSE: HPE] traded at a high on 08/18/23, posting a 0.18 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $17.00. The company report on August 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Present Live Audio Webcast of Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) will conduct a live audio webcast of its conference call to review its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended July 31, 2023.

The call is scheduled for Tuesday, August 29, at 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET), and the webcast will be available at www.hpe.com/investor/2023Q3Webcast.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8832841 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stands at 1.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.18%.

The market cap for HPE stock reached $21.92 billion, with 1.30 billion shares outstanding and 1.29 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.22M shares, HPE reached a trading volume of 8832841 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPE shares is $17.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPE in the course of the last twelve months was 20.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has HPE stock performed recently?

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.41. With this latest performance, HPE shares dropped by -1.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.10 for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.06, while it was recorded at 17.18 for the last single week of trading, and 15.81 for the last 200 days.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.54 and a Gross Margin at +31.40. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.09.

Return on Total Capital for HPE is now 5.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.88. Additionally, HPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] managed to generate an average of $14,419 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company go to 4.71%.

Insider trade positions for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]

The top three institutional holders of HPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in HPE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in HPE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.