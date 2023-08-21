Genius Group Limited [GNS] Is Currently 19.19 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Genius Group Limited [AMEX: GNS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 19.19% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.84%. The company report on August 17, 2023 at 9:48 AM that GNS Spinoff Could Lead to Greater Growth.

Over the last 12 months, GNS stock dropped by -81.50%. The one-year Genius Group Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 85.78.

The market cap for the stock reached $37.39 million, with 30.64 million shares outstanding and 26.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.12M shares, GNS stock reached a trading volume of 22744394 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Genius Group Limited [GNS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Group Limited is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

GNS Stock Performance Analysis:

Genius Group Limited [GNS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.84. With this latest performance, GNS shares gained by 70.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.04 for Genius Group Limited [GNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7878, while it was recorded at 1.3220 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5912 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Genius Group Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genius Group Limited [GNS] shares currently have an operating margin of -74.84 and a Gross Margin at +40.99. Genius Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -302.55.

Return on Total Capital for GNS is now -53.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -362.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -753.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -97.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genius Group Limited [GNS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 245.69. Additionally, GNS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 155.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genius Group Limited [GNS] managed to generate an average of -$96,065 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Genius Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Genius Group Limited [GNS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GNS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GNS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GNS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.