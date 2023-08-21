Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] Is Currently 11.18 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [NASDAQ: CRKN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.18% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -47.04%. The company report on August 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Crown Electrokinetics Issues Letter to Shareholders.

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) (“Crown” or the “Company”), a leading smart glass technology company and an expert in both designing and installing distributed antenna systems (DAS) and constructing fiber optic networks, has released a letter to its shareholders.

Over the last 12 months, CRKN stock dropped by -95.68%. The average equity rating for CRKN stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.76 million, with 1.50 million shares outstanding and 1.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 185.28K shares, CRKN stock reached a trading volume of 26227672 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRKN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 125.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40.

CRKN Stock Performance Analysis:

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -47.04. With this latest performance, CRKN shares dropped by -64.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRKN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.69 for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.8230, while it was recorded at 2.0194 for the last single week of trading, and 10.3473 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. Fundamentals:

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 679.62. Additionally, CRKN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 257.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] managed to generate an average of -$1,101,154 per employee.Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CRKN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CRKN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CRKN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.