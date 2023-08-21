Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] Stock trading around $19.34 per share: What’s Next?

Cenovus Energy Inc. [NYSE: CVE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.15% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.27%. The company report on July 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Cenovus announces 2023 second-quarter results and organizational update.

“We achieved significant operational milestones across the company over the quarter,” said Jon McKenzie, Cenovus President & Chief Executive Officer. “With all that we have accomplished during the quarter, we’re well positioned for the back half of 2023 and beyond.”.

Over the last 12 months, CVE stock rose by 8.30%. The one-year Cenovus Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.33. The average equity rating for CVE stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $36.74 billion, with 1.90 billion shares outstanding and 1.31 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.96M shares, CVE stock reached a trading volume of 9386158 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVE shares is $21.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Cenovus Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cenovus Energy Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVE in the course of the last twelve months was 16.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

CVE Stock Performance Analysis:

Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.27. With this latest performance, CVE shares gained by 12.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.05 for Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.79, while it was recorded at 19.41 for the last single week of trading, and 18.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cenovus Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Cenovus Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

CVE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cenovus Energy Inc. go to -8.41%.

Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CVE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CVE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CVE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.