Cano Health Inc. [CANO] fell -72.97% so far this year. What now?

Cano Health Inc. [NYSE: CANO] price plunged by -10.73 percent to reach at -$0.04. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Cano Health Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2023.

Cano Health is pursuing a process to sell the Company.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Company plans to exit operations in California, New Mexico and Illinois by the fall of 2023, and Puerto Rico by January 1, 2024.

A sum of 16510842 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.94M shares. Cano Health Inc. shares reached a high of $0.41 and dropped to a low of $0.3664 until finishing in the latest session at $0.37.

The average equity rating for CANO stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cano Health Inc. [CANO]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Cano Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cano Health Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for CANO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

CANO Stock Performance Analysis:

Cano Health Inc. [CANO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.77. With this latest performance, CANO shares dropped by -75.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CANO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.95 for Cano Health Inc. [CANO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2800, while it was recorded at 0.4219 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4300 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cano Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cano Health Inc. [CANO] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.94 and a Gross Margin at +12.09. Cano Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.57.

Return on Total Capital for CANO is now -4.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cano Health Inc. [CANO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 474.89. Additionally, CANO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 462.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cano Health Inc. [CANO] managed to generate an average of -$47,485 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.35.Cano Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Cano Health Inc. [CANO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CANO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CANO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CANO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.