Canaccord Genuity lifts Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ: COIN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.14% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.65%. The company report on August 14, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Coinbase Accelerates International Expansion with Official Launch in Canada.

Integration of Interac e-Transfers makes cryptocurrencies easily accessible to millions of Canadian customers.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Today, Coinbase announced its Canadian expansion with a series of new offerings that demonstrate its commitment to Canada as a priority Go Deep market.

Over the last 12 months, COIN stock dropped by -14.34%. The one-year Coinbase Global Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.07. The average equity rating for COIN stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.92 billion, with 234.61 million shares outstanding and 182.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.34M shares, COIN stock reached a trading volume of 9972333 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COIN shares is $91.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Coinbase Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coinbase Global Inc. is set at 5.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for COIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for COIN in the course of the last twelve months was 6.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

COIN Stock Performance Analysis:

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.65. With this latest performance, COIN shares dropped by -27.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.46 for Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.34, while it was recorded at 77.55 for the last single week of trading, and 61.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coinbase Global Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -61.02 and a Gross Margin at +80.28. Coinbase Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -82.18.

Return on Total Capital for COIN is now -20.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.47. Additionally, COIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] managed to generate an average of -$582,029 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Coinbase Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of COIN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in COIN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in COIN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.