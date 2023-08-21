Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] fell -9.14% so far this year. What now?

Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE: GOLD] price plunged by -0.32 percent to reach at -$0.05. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Barrick Progresses Extension of Long-Term Value Delivery Runway.

Second Quarter 2023 Results.

A sum of 13546792 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 13.58M shares. Barrick Gold Corporation shares reached a high of $15.655 and dropped to a low of $15.48 until finishing in the latest session at $15.61.

The one-year GOLD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.63. The average equity rating for GOLD stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOLD shares is $22.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Barrick Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barrick Gold Corporation is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOLD in the course of the last twelve months was 1308.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

GOLD Stock Performance Analysis:

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.69. With this latest performance, GOLD shares dropped by -9.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.21 for Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.76, while it was recorded at 15.95 for the last single week of trading, and 17.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Barrick Gold Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.55 and a Gross Margin at +28.23. Barrick Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.91.

Return on Total Capital for GOLD is now 8.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.00. Additionally, GOLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] managed to generate an average of $24,452 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Barrick Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

GOLD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barrick Gold Corporation go to 6.70%.

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GOLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GOLD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GOLD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.