Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] Is Currently 3.68 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: AMAT] closed the trading session at $142.66 on 08/18/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $135.53, while the highest price level was $143.65. The company report on August 17, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Applied Materials Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Revenue $6.43 billion, down 1 percent year over year.

GAAP operating margin 28.0 percent and non-GAAP operating margin 28.3 percent, down 1.5 points and 1.7 points year over year, respectively.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 46.50 percent and weekly performance of 2.76 percent. The stock has been moved at 23.63 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.98M shares, AMAT reached to a volume of 11535452 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMAT shares is $150.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Applied Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Materials Inc. is set at 4.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMAT in the course of the last twelve months was 28.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

AMAT stock trade performance evaluation

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.76. With this latest performance, AMAT shares gained by 6.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.24 for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 142.08, while it was recorded at 140.09 for the last single week of trading, and 120.25 for the last 200 days.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Applied Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applied Materials Inc. go to 13.70%.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AMAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AMAT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AMAT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.