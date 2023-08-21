Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] Stock trading around $88.03 per share: What’s Next?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [NYSE: BABA] loss -2.89% on the last trading session, reaching $88.03 price per share at the time. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Alibaba Group Announces June Quarter 2023 Results.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA and HKEX: 9988 (HKD Counter) and 89988 (RMB Counter), “Alibaba” or “Alibaba Group”) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

“Alibaba delivered a solid quarter as we continue to execute our Reorganization, which is beginning to unleash new energy across our businesses,” said Daniel Zhang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Alibaba Group. “Through this self-driven transformation, we aim to catalyze innovation, promote vitality in our organization and enable businesses to focus on long-term growth. We look forward to positive impacts on our business, including strengthening competitiveness, sustainable growth and shareholder value creation.”.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited represents 2.56 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $230.56 billion with the latest information. BABA stock price has been found in the range of $86.86 to $88.36.

If compared to the average trading volume of 19.50M shares, BABA reached a trading volume of 19766194 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BABA shares is $140.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BABA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alibaba Group Holding Limited is set at 3.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for BABA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.51.

Trading performance analysis for BABA stock

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.03. With this latest performance, BABA shares dropped by -4.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BABA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.18 for Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.40, while it was recorded at 90.57 for the last single week of trading, and 91.18 for the last 200 days.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.99 and a Gross Margin at +35.30. Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.35.

Return on Total Capital for BABA is now 7.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.76. Additionally, BABA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] managed to generate an average of $352,448 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BABA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited go to 10.52%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]

The top three institutional holders of BABA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BABA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BABA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.