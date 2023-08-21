Agenus Inc. [AGEN] moved up 11.36: Why It’s Important

Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ: AGEN] gained 11.36% on the last trading session, reaching $1.47 price per share at the time. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 8:30 AM that SaponiQx Announces Breakthrough in Scaling Up of STIMULON™ Cultured Plant Cell Adjuvant.

Successful production of STIMULON™ cpcQS-21, a cultured plant cell adjuvant with confirmed biochemical comparability to traditional bark extract-derived adjuvant.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Submission of Master File (MF) for STIMULON cpcQS-21 to the U.S. FDA for reference by partners as part of regulatory submissions.

Agenus Inc. represents 379.57 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $501.01 million with the latest information. AGEN stock price has been found in the range of $1.33 to $1.60.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.01M shares, AGEN reached a trading volume of 18039701 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Agenus Inc. [AGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGEN shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Agenus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agenus Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.04.

Trading performance analysis for AGEN stock

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.89. With this latest performance, AGEN shares dropped by -10.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.42 for Agenus Inc. [AGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6218, while it was recorded at 1.3480 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9747 for the last 200 days.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Agenus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Agenus Inc. [AGEN]

The top three institutional holders of AGEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AGEN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AGEN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.