Wolfe Research lifts Centene Corporation [CNC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Centene Corporation [NYSE: CNC] price plunged by -1.24 percent to reach at -$0.8. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 4:49 PM that CENTENE RANKS NO. 60 ON FORTUNE’S 2023 GLOBAL 500 LIST.

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives, announced today it has been named to Fortune’s “Global 500” for 2023, the annual ranking of the top 500 companies worldwide by total revenue. Centene first made the list in 2016 at No. 470, rose to No. 66 in 2022 and this year ranks No. 60.

“This recognition is a reflection of the hard work and impact that our employees have each day as we work to provide access to high-quality care for our more than 28 million members,” said Centene President Ken Fasola. “Our unique local approach, use of innovative solutions and strong and sustainable partnerships enable us to improve health and health care for vulnerable populations in communities far and wide.”.

A sum of 3081874 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.37M shares. Centene Corporation shares reached a high of $64.14 and dropped to a low of $62.94 until finishing in the latest session at $63.50.

The one-year CNC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.63. The average equity rating for CNC stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Centene Corporation [CNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNC shares is $83.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Centene Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centene Corporation is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 35.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

CNC Stock Performance Analysis:

Centene Corporation [CNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.42. With this latest performance, CNC shares dropped by -7.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.53 for Centene Corporation [CNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.96, while it was recorded at 65.14 for the last single week of trading, and 71.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Centene Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Centene Corporation [CNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.67. Centene Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.83.

Return on Total Capital for CNC is now 8.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Centene Corporation [CNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.68. Additionally, CNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Centene Corporation [CNC] managed to generate an average of $16,178 per employee.Centene Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

CNC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centene Corporation go to 10.61%.

Centene Corporation [CNC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CNC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CNC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.