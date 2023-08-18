why GFL Environmental Inc. [GFL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $41.15

GFL Environmental Inc. [NYSE: GFL] closed the trading session at $33.58 on 08/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $33.09, while the highest price level was $33.80. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 4:19 PM that GFL Environmental Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results and Raises Full Year 2023 Guidance.

Net Leverage1 of 4.18x, lowest level in company’s history; accelerated deleveraging following completion of divestitures for gross proceeds of over $1.6 billion.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of 14.88 percent and weekly performance of 2.22 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.39 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -10.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, GFL reached to a volume of 2493380 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GFL Environmental Inc. [GFL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GFL shares is $41.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GFL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for GFL Environmental Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GFL Environmental Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for GFL in the course of the last twelve months was 52.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

GFL stock trade performance evaluation

GFL Environmental Inc. [GFL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.22. With this latest performance, GFL shares dropped by -9.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.87 for GFL Environmental Inc. [GFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.21, while it was recorded at 33.13 for the last single week of trading, and 32.90 for the last 200 days.

GFL Environmental Inc. [GFL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GFL Environmental Inc. [GFL] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.19 and a Gross Margin at +12.18. GFL Environmental Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.72.

Return on Total Capital for GFL is now 0.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GFL Environmental Inc. [GFL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 176.75. Additionally, GFL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GFL Environmental Inc. [GFL] managed to generate an average of -$9,431 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.GFL Environmental Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

GFL Environmental Inc. [GFL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GFL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GFL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GFL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.