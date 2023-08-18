why Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.66

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [NYSE: ARCO] loss -6.79% or -0.72 points to close at $9.88 with a heavy trading volume of 2817719 shares. The company report on August 17, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Arcos Dorados Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Systemwide comparable sales¹ grew 31.5% year-over-year, with strong sales and market share performance in all divisions.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Total revenues reached $1.04 billion in the quarter, up 17.2% in US dollars and 36.2% in constant currency, versus the prior year period.

It opened the trading session at $10.28, the shares rose to $10.61 and dropped to $9.85, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ARCO points out that the company has recorded 16.51% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -48.8% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, ARCO reached to a volume of 2817719 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARCO shares is $12.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARCO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARCO in the course of the last twelve months was 20.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for ARCO stock

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.36. With this latest performance, ARCO shares dropped by -5.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.66 for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.30, while it was recorded at 10.61 for the last single week of trading, and 8.58 for the last 200 days.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.30 and a Gross Margin at +13.60. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.88.

Return on Total Capital for ARCO is now 14.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 51.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 482.54. Additionally, ARCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 450.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO] managed to generate an average of $1,499 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.45.Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. go to 42.56%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO]

The top three institutional holders of ARCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ARCO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ARCO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.