Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]. What else is Wall St. saying

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [NASDAQ: ADMP] surged by $0.23 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.10 during the day while it closed the day at $1.02. The company report on August 4, 2023 at 1:43 PM that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of $8.0 Million Public Offering.

Gross proceeds, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses, were approximately $8.0 million.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stock has also loss -16.39% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ADMP stock has declined by -77.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -94.98% and lost -91.39% year-on date.

The market cap for ADMP stock reached $9.04 million, with 8.31 million shares outstanding and 8.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, ADMP reached a trading volume of 3554711 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77.

ADMP stock trade performance evaluation

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.39. With this latest performance, ADMP shares dropped by -49.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -94.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.82 for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8984, while it was recorded at 0.9908 for the last single week of trading, and 8.3198 for the last 200 days.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] shares currently have an operating margin of -526.88 and a Gross Margin at -60.93. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -550.86.

Return on Total Capital for ADMP is now -190.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -204.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -207.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -106.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] managed to generate an average of -$2,381,764 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ADMP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ADMP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ADMP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.