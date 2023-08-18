Wall Street Analyst Initiated Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: NEPT] gained 2.15% or 0.01 points to close at $0.14 with a heavy trading volume of 10983198 shares. The company report on August 17, 2023 at 8:18 PM that Neptune Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Financial Results.

Gross profit margins for Sprout of 26% and Biodroga of 28%.

Company to host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) Friday, August 18, 2023, to discuss these results.

It opened the trading session at $0.134, the shares rose to $0.1449 and dropped to $0.121, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NEPT points out that the company has recorded -79.12% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -27.27% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 634.53K shares, NEPT reached to a volume of 10983198 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03.

Trading performance analysis for NEPT stock

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.76. With this latest performance, NEPT shares gained by 4.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.95 for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1480, while it was recorded at 0.1346 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4731 for the last 200 days.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -93.86 and a Gross Margin at -9.31. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -114.91.

Return on Total Capital for NEPT is now -135.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -179.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -334.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -88.99. Additionally, NEPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 189.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 81.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] managed to generate an average of -$1,209,193 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT]

The top three institutional holders of NEPT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NEPT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NEPT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.