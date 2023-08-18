Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. [UBA] is 11.56% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. [NYSE: UBA] plunged by -$0.39 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $21.70 during the day while it closed the day at $21.14. The company report on August 17, 2023 at 6:48 PM that Dolby Laboratories Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Staar Surgical to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will replace Staar Surgical Co. (NASD:STAA) in the S&P MidCap 400 and Staar Surgical will replace Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, August 22. S&P 500 constituent Regency Centers Corp. (NASD: REG) will acquire Urstadt Biddle Properties in a transaction expected to close soon pending final closing conditions. Staar Surgical is more representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. stock has also loss -6.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UBA stock has inclined by 24.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 16.09% and gained 11.56% year-on date.

The market cap for UBA stock reached $830.80 million, with 37.78 million shares outstanding and 29.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 299.00K shares, UBA reached a trading volume of 4484692 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. [UBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBA shares is $20.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for UBA in the course of the last twelve months was 14.84.

UBA stock trade performance evaluation

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. [UBA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.17. With this latest performance, UBA shares dropped by -5.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.58 for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. [UBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.72, while it was recorded at 21.85 for the last single week of trading, and 19.04 for the last 200 days.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. [UBA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. [UBA] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.78 and a Gross Margin at +45.05. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.75.

Return on Total Capital for UBA is now 5.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. [UBA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.95. Additionally, UBA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 93.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. [UBA] managed to generate an average of $721,891 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. [UBA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. go to 5.91%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. [UBA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of UBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in UBA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in UBA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.